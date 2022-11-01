 Skip to content

St. Yariman's Little Black Book ~Complete~ update for 1 November 2022

St. Yariman's Little Black Book ~Complete~ is now available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 9550679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058530/St_Yarimans_Little_Black_Book_Complete/

Be sure to check out our other Orcsoft games on Steam as well, or follow us on Steam and Twitter for the latest on our games!

FAKKU Games Steam publisher page
FAKKU Games Steam group page
FAKKU Games Twitter

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1918250/Iku_Iku_Succubus/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1766420/Zero_Chastity_A_Sultry_Summer_Holiday/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1217570/Lessons_with_Chiichan/

