Kainga Patch 0.6.33

I have to do a hotfix patch to fix a few critical things including the icebreaker event and getting Thinkers on to escape vehicles.
Full change-log at the bottom.
I also want to make a clarification that the new content like the Greenleaf map and thinker are not yet in this update, but coming soon! :)
Fixes:
- Icebreakers will no longer have the player’s team number
- Entering escape vehicles should be easier
- Houses on non-water transports spawn units as intended
- Escape vehicles should move properly
- Albino beasts will no longer disappear when tamed
- Fixed some issues with the encyclopedia
Changed files in this update