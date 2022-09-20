 Skip to content

Kainga update for 20 September 2022

Kainga Patch 0.6.33

I have to do a hotfix patch to fix a few critical things including the icebreaker event and getting Thinkers on to escape vehicles.
I also want to make a clarification that the new content like the Greenleaf map and thinker are not yet in this update, but coming soon! :)

Fixes:

  • Icebreakers will no longer have the player’s team number
  • Entering escape vehicles should be easier
  • Houses on non-water transports spawn units as intended
  • Escape vehicles should move properly
  • Albino beasts will no longer disappear when tamed
  • Fixed some issues with the encyclopedia

