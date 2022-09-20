Stones Keeper Hotfix#2

Hail Clerics of the Order,

Today we bring you the news about an upcoming update that is entirely based on user feedback received through steam discussions. We feel that working closely with our community is the right way to make the game better and more accessible for everyone. We hope everyone enjoys the quality of life improvements this new patch brings. So here goes:

Quality of life improvements

Unit evasion chance now being calculated differently. The dodge chance is now calculated randomly, without taking previous values into account. Purely based on the character's dodge parameter,

The info icon above characters has been removed, to prevent misclicks. Now you can open the information window by clicking the right mouse button while hovering over the character model.

Screen edge scrolling. The settings menu now offers the option to automatically move the camera when the cursor moves to the edge of the screen.

The mini-icons of character abilities can now be turned off in the settings to prevent misclicks when hovering over movement tiles. However, translucent icons were still left for your convenience, to indicate the locations from which you can attack the enemy.

Stoneskin Elixirs, Healing Elixirs, Ironskin and Teleportation Elixirs will no longer be given to AI enemies on base difficulty.

Thank you for playing the game and taking the time to give feedback. We hope you enjoy unraveling the plot twists and overcoming the challenging combat encounters. Please leave reviews, this helps us a lot, and don't forget to join our Discord to share your war stories.