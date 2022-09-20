Update 0.4.1.8

New content:
- More music
- A scaffolding at Villa Therese (if you have been with us since version 0.0.8.6, it may lead to some familiar situations, in a good way)
- A sneak-preview of our intended plans, including a pre-blockout of the Queen Astrid Boulevard
- Some more things, you'll find out soon enough!
Bug fixes and polish:
- Player inventory now mostly works as expected and also gives a sound feedback if the player attempts to carry too many items
- Graphics options should now save most settings (though still WIP)
- NPC movements now appear significantly more natural
As usual, we'll hope to add, polish and fix more things in the near future. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update