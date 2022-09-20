 Skip to content

Total Rendition update for 20 September 2022

Update 0.4.1.8

Build 9550248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  • More music
  • A scaffolding at Villa Therese (if you have been with us since version 0.0.8.6, it may lead to some familiar situations, in a good way)
  • A sneak-preview of our intended plans, including a pre-blockout of the Queen Astrid Boulevard
  • Some more things, you'll find out soon enough!

Bug fixes and polish:

  • Player inventory now mostly works as expected and also gives a sound feedback if the player attempts to carry too many items
  • Graphics options should now save most settings (though still WIP)
  • NPC movements now appear significantly more natural

As usual, we'll hope to add, polish and fix more things in the near future. Stay tuned!

