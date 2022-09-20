Fixed a linux Ubuntu 22.04 issue

Share · View all patches · Build 9550081 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 04:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Okay, so now Crocotile on Ubuntu 22.04 should work better. There was an issue with the application becoming unresponsive when loading a file. Updated nwjs to a newer version.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!