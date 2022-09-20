 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crocotile 3D update for 20 September 2022

Fixed a linux Ubuntu 22.04 issue

Share · View all patches · Build 9550081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Okay, so now Crocotile on Ubuntu 22.04 should work better. There was an issue with the application becoming unresponsive when loading a file. Updated nwjs to a newer version.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link