Patch v1.0.3 now available on Steam

Hey everyone - first, thanks so much for all the kind words about Wayward Strand so far! It's wonderful to hear you all connecting with it and discovering so much within the game.

We have prepared our first post-launch patch, and it's now live on Steam! This is mainly just a few key fixes for issues that players have found in the live version, along with a small quality-of-life feature.

Oh, a quick note that while the patch is called 1.0.3, it's the first post-launch patch - we did a couple of additional patches pre-launch.

Chapter Select

We've added a feature which allows you to choose which Chapter to load into - this will load the game up into the most recent save file for that chapter. This allows you to eg. start your most recent playthrough again from Day 2, or to play Day 3 several times over.

This will be handy for folks that are trying to unlock particular achievements, or who are mapping out what happens on each day in the game - or just for if you're keen to try one of the later Days again without having to play Day 1 all over again.

Roadmap

We've also begun work on the most requested feature so far, which is midday saves. We don't have an ETA for when this will make it into a patch, as it's a significant amount of work to implement and test, but wanted to mention that work has begun on this feature, and we'll be continuing that work as we can.

Patch v1.0.3 Notes

Gameplay

Mrs Beaumaris’s levitating clipboard at the end of Day 1 should no longer exist.

Casey now puts the shield in her satchel when the player selects that option.

Fixed an issue where both Joe and Casey could think that they had taken Mr Pruess back to his room on Day 1.

Mr Pettigrew now remembers that he’s met you if he sees you at the nurse’s station on Day 2 afternoon.

Fixed an issue where Dr Bouchard and Lily would say each other’s lines for a bit on Day 1 afternoon, and ensured Casey’s satchel wouldn’t do a little dance if she was in the room with Dr Bouchard during this scene.

Casey can no longer steal a teacup from Ida’s room when Ida suggests that you go see Mr Avery.

Ida’s knitting should no longer disconnect from her knitting needles and float up into the air.

Joe should no longer snap into the floor when giving Esther their meds on Day 2.

On Day 2, if you’re standing at the nurse’s station in the late afternoon, you should no longer be stuck there in some situations.

Fixed an issue where on the afternoon of Day 1, Lily would talk with Casey about Ms Hummel as if they hadn’t met, even if they’d all had lunch together.

Fixed several spots where characters wouldn’t have their prop states correctly restored at the end of a scene - characters in the Cafeteria should hang on to their spoons more consistently now.

Ms Hummel should no longer sit inside the table, or off in the middle of nowhere, in the Cafeteria.

Fixed the overlapping dialogue in Mr Pettigrew and Mrs Beaumaris’s phone conversation on Day 1, and in the Day 2 evening scene with Mrs Beaumaris.

Fixed some spots where Casey would write things down in her Notebook without having seen them.

On Day 3 afternoon, Ms Hummel will no longer teleport her watering can to herself, and waters her plants instead of watering Casey.

Ensured that the options display correctly when Lily offers Casey the glass of orange juice in Esther’s room on Day 1.

Ensuring that Casey actually refills Ms Hummel’s watering can on Day 2, if Tomi isn’t in the room and the player selects that option.

On Day 3 evening, Casey now puts the scarf into her bag, instead of her shirt pocket.

Fixed some spelling mistakes.

Improved audio levels for the records that are played in the Lounge.

Game Menus