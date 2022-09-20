The Last Warlord Official Version Patch No. 147 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3412）

The new updates as follow: (9/20 3:00 pm)

1.Add-on contents:

1.) Add the feature of saving custom difficulty

(1)Automatically save while load scenario;

(2)The new difficulty save will cover the last one;

(3)Default difficulty (Simple, Normal, Hard, and etc) will not be saved;

2.Contents fixing:

1.) Fixed the bug about Spy and Search 100% coverage rate after finishing Tutorial;

2.) Fixed the crash that uses the horse in Stable to join in Horse Race;

3.) Fixed the crash that crossbred and press OK in Vietnamese version on Steam.

4.) Fixed the error about BGM broadcasting at Horse Race ending.