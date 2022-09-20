 Skip to content

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord update for 20 September 2022

The Last Warlord Official Version Patch No. 147 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3412）

Share · View all patches · Build 9549534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new updates as follow: (9/20 3:00 pm)
1.Add-on contents:
1.) Add the feature of saving custom difficulty
(1)Automatically save while load scenario;
(2)The new difficulty save will cover the last one;
(3)Default difficulty (Simple, Normal, Hard, and etc) will not be saved;

2.Contents fixing:
1.) Fixed the bug about Spy and Search 100% coverage rate after finishing Tutorial;
2.) Fixed the crash that uses the horse in Stable to join in Horse Race;
3.) Fixed the crash that crossbred and press OK in Vietnamese version on Steam.
4.) Fixed the error about BGM broadcasting at Horse Race ending.

