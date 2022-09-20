 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 20 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an "I Hate Exploration" advanced career mode option that reveals all ? icons on the map without having to first uncover them.
  • Renamed the crew "Alarm" button to "Recall Crew".
  • Bugfix: Memory leak whenever a ship is hailed and then the comms window is closed.
  • Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs caused by tractor beams.
  • Bugfix: Issues with the French, Portuguese, and Chinese translations that were causing crashes.
  • Bugfix: Crash when attempting to add a crew (using the crew doodad in creative mode) to certain non-passable tiles in ships, such as the center tile of a sensor array.
  • Bugfix: Freezes as a result of crashes or desyncs.
  • Bugfix: Observers in multiplayer games were able to give commands to ships, which would immediately crash the game.
  • Bugfix: When loading a game that was saved in multiplayer as a single-player game, the other players' ships weren't being transferred to the player.
  • Bugfix: Starting a new game with a custom crew/fame ratio setting wasn't saving that setting as the default for future new games.
  • Bugfix: Shield arcs of existing shield generators weren't fading out when entering blueprint mode.

