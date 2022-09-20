 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Steamcore Playtest update for 20 September 2022

Even more planet-matching shenanigans!

Share · View all patches · Build 9549402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tuned the backend to bring players together even MORE than before. You should pretty much always be landing right in the middle of action! Let us know if you like it!

Also some small bug fixes:

  • Sometimes warping "Random" sent you to your home planet. FIXED
  • Sometimes you'd warp to a planet of a player that was no longer playing. FIXED
  • Occasionally, you'd warp to a planet that was already in the middle of a solar flare, and you didn't have time to collect a Steamcore and get out! Fun to watch from our end, bad for fun! FIXED.

Thanks all!
Devs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link