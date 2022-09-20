Even more planet-matching shenanigans!

Tuned the backend to bring players together even MORE than before. You should pretty much always be landing right in the middle of action! Let us know if you like it!

Also some small bug fixes:

Sometimes warping "Random" sent you to your home planet. FIXED

Sometimes you'd warp to a planet of a player that was no longer playing. FIXED

Occasionally, you'd warp to a planet that was already in the middle of a solar flare, and you didn't have time to collect a Steamcore and get out! Fun to watch from our end, bad for fun! FIXED.

Thanks all!

Devs