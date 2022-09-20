Dota 2 update for 20 September 2022
ClientVersion 5433
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, English, French, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Polish, Swedish, German, Greek, and Thai
English Localization
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekTitle:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekDates:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightSubheader:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightSubheader2:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay1Header:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay2Header:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay3Header:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay4Header:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay5Header:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekAvailableNow:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekComing:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightExtraInfo:
- DOTA_International2022_TrueSightExtraInfoText:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes