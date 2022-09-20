 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 20 September 2022

ClientVersion 5433

Share · View all patches · Build 9549282 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, English, French, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Polish, Swedish, German, Greek, and Thai

English Localization

  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekTitle: Truesight Week
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekDates: 20th Sept. - 24th Sept.
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightSubheader: Remastered
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightSubheader2: Live World Premiere
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay1Header: Kyiv Major
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay2Header: TI 2017
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay3Header: TI 2018
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay4Header: TI 2019
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightDay5Header: TI 10
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekAvailableNow: Available Now
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightWeekComing: Coming
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightExtraInfo: Enjoy four years worth of remastered True Sight videos in a lead up to the TI10 premiere.
  • DOTA_International2022_TrueSightExtraInfoText: Learn More

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
