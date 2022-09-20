 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 20 September 2022

M1911A1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The classic M1911A1 handgun, as well as a custom story-related variant of it have been added to the game. The basic M1911A1 can be unlocked similarly to other handguns from the Loadout menu, however the custom variant will only be usable after completing the upcoming story level, which is being worked on now.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Alternative door unlock sound. Two door locking sounds.
  • Door locking and unlocking functionality via script for campaign levels
  • M1911A1, new gunshot sound, .45 ACP rounds
  • A custom M1911A1 called “Belu’s M1911A1”, belonging to a character who will be introduced in the next story level, has been added to the Loadout menu. It will be unlockable after the upcoming story level is completed.

Changed

  • AI groups in Contracts now determine the closest point to patrol or defend and move to it when a contract is started.
  • Handgun firing animation has been adjusted so the slide goes back further before transitioning into the idle animation

