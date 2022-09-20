The classic M1911A1 handgun, as well as a custom story-related variant of it have been added to the game. The basic M1911A1 can be unlocked similarly to other handguns from the Loadout menu, however the custom variant will only be usable after completing the upcoming story level, which is being worked on now.

Full Changelog

Added

Alternative door unlock sound. Two door locking sounds.

Door locking and unlocking functionality via script for campaign levels

M1911A1, new gunshot sound, .45 ACP rounds

A custom M1911A1 called “Belu’s M1911A1”, belonging to a character who will be introduced in the next story level, has been added to the Loadout menu. It will be unlockable after the upcoming story level is completed.

Changed