Horror Update

Hello Everyone!
Today's update introduces an improved ghost event, initial lobby decorating functionality and a handful of fixes!
What's New
We've improved the stalking event by adding new audio cues, flickering lights, screen fx, and more! As of the next few updates we'll be improving many aspects of the horror and other gameplay features. Expect to see new sounds, events, animations and more!
Also included in this update is the initial release for lobby decorating! You can now find statues spawning within the ritual arena that can be brought back to the lobby and placed on the display shelf. We plan on expanding this system to include a lot more decorations and spots to place them!
Lastly we have a handful of fixes that should address controls, UI, ritual platforms, and the temporary removal of the teddy bear task.
We'll have more to come soon, thank you for playing!
Patch Notes:
- Added new horror event where doors vanish, lights flicker and the ghost appears in a room
- Added ability to deploy items in lobby, this is the first iteration of lobby decorating
- Added pickupable statues in ritual that can be placed in lobby
- Added lamps as a ghost interactable
- Adjusted interact UI
- Adjusted room events to trigger less frequently
- Adjusted ritual platforms further
- Improved AI pathing when chasing players
- All control changes require players to reset to defaults
- Changed default interaction key to "E"
- Changed default flashlight key to "F"
- Fixed some controls being binded to controllers that aren't currently supported
- Fixed unused inputs showing up on control list, it's now organized properly
- Fixed and improved most input names to better reflect their functionality
- Fixed rebinding to "E" and "0" not working
- Fixed missing note task investigation card UI
- Fixed missing objective text for certain puzzle task clues
- Removed assemble teddy bear task temporarily due to several issues
Changed files in this update