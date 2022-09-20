Horror Update

Hello Everyone!

Today's update introduces an improved ghost event, initial lobby decorating functionality and a handful of fixes!

What's New



We've improved the stalking event by adding new audio cues, flickering lights, screen fx, and more! As of the next few updates we'll be improving many aspects of the horror and other gameplay features. Expect to see new sounds, events, animations and more!

Also included in this update is the initial release for lobby decorating! You can now find statues spawning within the ritual arena that can be brought back to the lobby and placed on the display shelf. We plan on expanding this system to include a lot more decorations and spots to place them!

Lastly we have a handful of fixes that should address controls, UI, ritual platforms, and the temporary removal of the teddy bear task.

We'll have more to come soon, thank you for playing!

Patch Notes: