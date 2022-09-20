Axis Football 2023 v2.1 is now live!

Hi folks,

Patch v2.1 is now live. The game should show v2.1 at the top right of the title screen. If you game doesn't automatically update, please exit out of Steam and log back in.

Patch Notes:

Adjusted some receiver and QB formulas and AI to raise overall completion percentage. (It was too low in v2.0)

Fixed a bug where a franchise would be unable to progress to the second round of the playoffs if the away team won during a user-played match in the first round of the playoffs.

Fixed a display bug where the matchup window would sometimes incorrectly say "Week 1" during a playoff match

Improved the AI logic for calling timeouts in certain situations

Thank you for your continued support!