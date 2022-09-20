This update comes with 2 new gamemodes, TIMED and SCRAMBLE!



I have been working with a guy (Thanks EvolvedPheonix)

to get gamemodes into the game, and here is the result!

Side Note: TIMED and SCRAMBLE gamemodes are best played with friends.

Side Note 2: The more specialized gamemodes will more than likely eventually put in the DLC in the future. For now though, they are free for everyone.

Next in the list:

Keybinds

1 other community map (sorry for the long wait 07Moon, I promise i'll get to it!)

New Gamemodes

Coming eventually when I have enough time

to just sit down and set it up:

Map specific music and more SFX

Improvements to the map editor

Updates might slow down a tad soon here, school is about to get tough again.

I'll still be working on the game a lot though.

Mr. Patchnotes says that the new gamemodes are very cool and epic.