Catto Pew Pew! update for 20 September 2022

New Gamemodes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update comes with 2 new gamemodes, TIMED and SCRAMBLE!

I have been working with a guy (Thanks EvolvedPheonix)
to get gamemodes into the game, and here is the result!

Side Note: TIMED and SCRAMBLE gamemodes are best played with friends.
Side Note 2: The more specialized gamemodes will more than likely eventually put in the DLC in the future. For now though, they are free for everyone.

Next in the list:

  • Keybinds
  • 1 other community map (sorry for the long wait 07Moon, I promise i'll get to it!)
  • New Gamemodes

Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:

  • Map specific music and more SFX
  • Improvements to the map editor

Updates might slow down a tad soon here, school is about to get tough again.
I'll still be working on the game a lot though.

Mr. Patchnotes says that the new gamemodes are very cool and epic.

