This update comes with 2 new gamemodes, TIMED and SCRAMBLE!
I have been working with a guy (Thanks EvolvedPheonix)
to get gamemodes into the game, and here is the result!
Side Note: TIMED and SCRAMBLE gamemodes are best played with friends.
Side Note 2: The more specialized gamemodes will more than likely eventually put in the DLC in the future. For now though, they are free for everyone.
Next in the list:
- Keybinds
- 1 other community map (sorry for the long wait 07Moon, I promise i'll get to it!)
- New Gamemodes
Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:
- Map specific music and more SFX
- Improvements to the map editor
Updates might slow down a tad soon here, school is about to get tough again.
I'll still be working on the game a lot though.
Mr. Patchnotes says that the new gamemodes are very cool and epic.