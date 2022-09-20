Future content, bug fixes, cloudsave and more!

Hey everyone, just a few things I want to announce:
Idle Skilling's next major update, the Afterlife, is coming October 21st
In order to access the Afterlife, you'll need to reach PURGATORY. That's the 6th fighting zone in the game.
Along with that, I have added a dedicated Steam Cloudsave button, which you can find in the gym area. I heard a lot of feedback from you, the players, toward how confusing the previous cloudsaving system was, so I hope this change helps!
Further, I have also fixed many of the most reported bugs, including various minor details being lost between cloudsaving (like having to re-find secrets, having to re-assign crusaders, having to re-assign spelunkers, and a few other things).
I hope you've all been having a blast going through the game
Changed files in this update