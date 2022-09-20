Future content, bug fixes, cloudsave and more!

Hey everyone, just a few things I want to announce:

In order to access the Afterlife, you'll need to reach PURGATORY. That's the 6th fighting zone in the game.

Along with that, I have added a dedicated Steam Cloudsave button, which you can find in the gym area. I heard a lot of feedback from you, the players, toward how confusing the previous cloudsaving system was, so I hope this change helps!

Further, I have also fixed many of the most reported bugs, including various minor details being lost between cloudsaving (like having to re-find secrets, having to re-assign crusaders, having to re-assign spelunkers, and a few other things).

I hope you've all been having a blast going through the game