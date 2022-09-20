Version 1.3: Enemy Crit Boxes, Secondaries, Special Overfill, and more

Survival -
- Changed knockback resist enemy buff to crit resist enemy buff
- Added crits to standard and guardian cubes
- Added health bar to Osiris
- Enemies are no longer knocked back by the Player's primary fire, only slowed/stopped
- Osiris guardian cubes have less health and deal less damage
- Added secondaries
- Added reduce secondary reload time upgrade
- Special booster charge rate increase lowered from 10% to 5%
- The icy Touch perk has been buffed from 10 hits to 8
- Rift ability made to trigger much more often, but for less time
General -
- The Health meter can now be overfilled up to double
These changes should fix the survival gameplay loop of constantly juggling enemies just to be overwhelmed by them.
Additionally, the secondaries and crit boxes make the game much more engaging and fun to play.
Special overfill also adds more depth to Rogue and Campaign modes.
