 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAFFIC update for 20 September 2022

TRAFFIC V1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9548850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature Implementations:

  • Added Fixed FPS option in the menu for the people that encounter lag.
  • Set the groundwork for controller support and Steam Achievements.
  • Became the embodiment of swag.
  • Have a great week!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2091511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link