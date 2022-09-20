Patch 0.1.2.053

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Blacksmith's,

New update for the beta branch with more fixes, changes and additions.

I apologize for the content draught. I will be mostly focusing on fixing bugs and adjusting current features so that the game feels and plays better.

This update is only on the Beta branch. If you would like to play on this version,

Right-Click on "My Little Blacksmith Shop" in your Steam Library.

Select Properties.

Click on the Betas Tab.

Click the drop-down menu and choose "alphatest". This will download the new update.

Click close.

Hope you all enjoy.

Patch Notes

Fixes

Fix issue with coins disappearing. Missing coins should also re-appear.

Fix issue with job crates disappearing when entering portals.

Cooled Ingots will no longer show a placement blueprint on the anvil. Only ingots that are heated. - Should help new players know when to place ingots on Anvil.

Fix issue where Shields were not toggling between “Drop to connect” and “hold E to connect”.

Fix issues where job board requests were not specifying whether a pickaxe was a one hand or two hand request.

Fix issue with the picture frame in sandbox mode not being moveable.

Fixed movement keybinding not taking effect when changed.

Fixed audio volume being changed when the menu is opened.

Fixed some typo's.

Fixed for modular shelves. They should also connect better.

Removed screenshot option from the bug submission form, which was possibly causing crashes for some players.

Fix to the job crate being stuck on the wagon after unlocking it.

Fixed potential issues with adding leather and metal parts to the armor workbench.

Removed blueprint visualization on armor workbench when holding a completed armor part.

Temp fix to Adventurer not going to the last two dungeons.

Changes/Additions

Shields and weapons will animate its disassembly.

Unlocked all crafting recipes in sandbox mode.

Auto-deposit coins will also deposit all customer received coins you haven’t collected.

Adventurer customers come at the lowest tier reputation to mix things up.

Unlocked all Metallurgy skills in Sandbox Mode.

Added help prompt for opening chests.

Added hidden clues for a puzzle.

Building highlights are only visible when your axe is equipped or when in building mode.

Shields can now be disassembled on the workbench.

Re-added some treasure chests not requiring crystals to unlock.

Re-arranged music to play certain tracks in certain areas.

Added visual fx to guide new players when creating weapons, shields and armor. Can be disabled in settings.

Adjusted Adventurer’s chance to bring home loot.

Re-added grass. It should now work with the Foliage settings.

Known Issues