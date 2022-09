Tower Limit Removal (1.1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9548744 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 00:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Tower limit past NG+5 has been removed. Along with it, there are some additional QoL changes.

Balance

Tower limit is no longer capped at NG+5

Slightly decreased the scaling of enemies past 20 minutes

Fairness in higher NG difficulties has been improved

Average gold generated per level up has been decreased a bit

Quality of Life

Damage tracker can now be scrolled so all units can be viewed

Class sidebar can now be scrolled so all classes can be viewed

Added unit tier and xp progress information in selected menu

Decreased the amount that sound effects could overlap

Thanks for all of your support so far!