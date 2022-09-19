Share · View all patches · Build 9548739 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 00:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes 0.3.3

Leaderboards have been reset for the new patch!

General Changes

Removed mutation warning about losing on death.

Fixed vulnerability not applying properly.

Added vulnerability icon to mob status bar.

Reworked internals of stat calculations to allow more flexibility in keystones.

Reduced monster power curve at 20 minute mark, increased difficulty after 25 minutes.

Buffs & Nerfs

Vulnerable damage bonus decreased: 140% -> 40%

Growing Pain Area of Effect bonus increased: 20% -> 30%

Spiked Armor damage bonus reduced: 50% -> 20%

Cycle of Destruction changed: damage bonus increased 20% -> 40%, area of effect bonus decreased 100% -> 75%

Plague Clouds base damage buffed by ~100%

Nerfed per-level implant stats: movement speed, projectile speed, cast speed, duration, area of effect.

New Keystones

Infectious Malignancy: Curses have 20% less effect. Curses on enemies are spread to the a random nearby enemy when they are killed

Curse Fragility: Curses have 50% less duration, but have 30% increased effect.

Marked for Death: Enemies take 10% more damage for each curse affecting them.

Chaotic Physics: Projectiles have a 50% chance to spiral outwards around the player.

Damage Capacitor: Damage over Time does not deal damage, but instead stores damage as

potential energy on the enemy. When the enemy is killed, this stored damage is released in a large explosion around the enemy.

Phantom Veil:Every 3 seconds, gain a Phantom Shield up to a maximum of 2. When you are hit, lose a Phantom Shield, but take no damage. Phantom Shields cannot block Damage over Time.

Leecher: Recover 1% of Maximum Health when you kill an enemy.

Please let me know if you find any issues!

Cheers,

zediven