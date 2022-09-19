Patch Notes 0.3.3
Leaderboards have been reset for the new patch!
General Changes
- Removed mutation warning about losing on death.
- Fixed vulnerability not applying properly.
- Added vulnerability icon to mob status bar.
- Reworked internals of stat calculations to allow more flexibility in keystones.
- Reduced monster power curve at 20 minute mark, increased difficulty after 25 minutes.
Buffs & Nerfs
- Vulnerable damage bonus decreased: 140% -> 40%
- Growing Pain Area of Effect bonus increased: 20% -> 30%
- Spiked Armor damage bonus reduced: 50% -> 20%
- Cycle of Destruction changed: damage bonus increased 20% -> 40%, area of effect bonus decreased 100% -> 75%
- Plague Clouds base damage buffed by ~100%
- Nerfed per-level implant stats: movement speed, projectile speed, cast speed, duration, area of effect.
New Keystones
Infectious Malignancy: Curses have 20% less effect. Curses on enemies are spread to the a random nearby enemy when they are killed
Curse Fragility: Curses have 50% less duration, but have 30% increased effect.
Marked for Death: Enemies take 10% more damage for each curse affecting them.
Chaotic Physics: Projectiles have a 50% chance to spiral outwards around the player.
Damage Capacitor: Damage over Time does not deal damage, but instead stores damage as
potential energy on the enemy. When the enemy is killed, this stored damage is released in a large explosion around the enemy.
Phantom Veil:Every 3 seconds, gain a Phantom Shield up to a maximum of 2. When you are hit, lose a Phantom Shield, but take no damage. Phantom Shields cannot block Damage over Time.
Leecher: Recover 1% of Maximum Health when you kill an enemy.
Please let me know if you find any issues!
Cheers,
zediven
Changed files in this update