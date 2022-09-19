Controller Overhaul! Version 1.0.5r is Live!

Our controller update is now live! We have migrated the game's input system to use Rewired, which should improve controller compatibility across the board and includes several quality-of-life additions. Check out the patch notes below for more specific details on what's new.

This patch also contains bugfixes and balance adjustments. Thank you again for all of your feedback and support! ♥ The team and I are committed to polishing Freedom Planet 2 as much as we can.

Input

The input system for the game has been migrated to Rewired.

Instead of all input devices sharing the same 27-slot panel, there are three panels for Keyboard, Joystick, and Mouse, allowing for greater flexibility when mapping multiple buttons to the same action. In the Control Settings menu, you can select the Devices option to choose which device to rebind.

A popup window now appears when selecting an action to rebind, with "Change", "Remove", and "Cancel" options.

The game will now remember individual input settings for specific joysticks, so there is no longer a need to rebind controls when switching to a different controller that was previously set up.

Greater stability when unplugging and plugging in controllers while the game is running.

Button graphics are now handled automatically through Rewired's more accurate naming conventions. We currently have button icons for Sony DualShock controllers, and additional button sprites will be created in the future for other common controller types.

The font used for button labels has been changed to be more legible at smaller sizes, and label text will dynamically scale to the length of the name.

During gameplay, buttons prompts in the Action Guide, menu, and elsewhere will dynamically change appearance to reflect the most recently used input device.



Royal Palace / Gong's Dojo

Fixed a line of Leone's that still provided the option to dine with Askal when he is not present.

Reduced the hitbox for Askal's Hundred Hook Punch to better match how the move visually appears.

Shenlin Park

Updated sprites for the drawbridges and monorail trains.

Gallery

The sign for the Parusa exhibit should no longer state that it is down for maintenance when the door is unlocked.

Battlesphere

After completion of the required Mayhem Monday circuit, a new location appears on the World Map above the lobby, Battlesphere Arena, which will take players directly to the Battlesphere menu.

Removed a background star that was appearing over the Battlesphere's fist in the background of the Battlesphere menu.

Fixed the player cannons in Mondo Condo so that they properly move the player to a different collision plane before firing.

Ying has new lines in the Battlesphere lobby after specific story events, and she has a unique drawing for each line.

The lifts in the Battlesphere lobby will now automatically travel to the same floor that the player is on.

Magma Starscape

When Hundred Drillion flies out of the wall, the drill swarms will wait 1.5 seconds before emerging instead of 0.5 seconds. This should provide a safer opportunity to get damage in before the swarms appear, while still requiring good timing to avoid getting hit.

Gravity Bubble

Extended the cutscene activation range for Lilac so that she cannot skip Bakunawa rising by swimming high enough over Merga.

Lunar Cannon