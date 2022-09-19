Update 1.2.5 Live Now!

Update 1.2.5 brings one of our most anticipated additions to the game... Curses. Curses are similar to perks but are used by the Entity to modify your experience. There are 13 unique Curses that are able to be used by the Entity. Six for Ethereals, six for Cryptids, and one that they share.

Ethereal Curses

Trickster: Some evidence will be more challenging to find.

Some evidence will be more challenging to find. Famine: Much less ritual Items will be available to use in the environment.

Much less ritual Items will be available to use in the environment. Destructive: Closets will be destroyed instantly by the entity without it needing to be damaged.

Closets will be destroyed instantly by the entity without it needing to be damaged. Ritual Knowledge: The Entity will throw some ritual items in the beginning of a hunt.

The Entity will throw some ritual items in the beginning of a hunt. Rage: Crosses will never end a hunt ( Negates Weak Spots Perk )

Crosses will never end a hunt ( Negates Weak Spots Perk ) Merciless: Hunts continue even if a player has been killed

Cryptid Curses

Cardiac: Hearts will take longer to appear in the beginning of the match and every time a heart is placed.

Hearts will take longer to appear in the beginning of the match and every time a heart is placed. Sacrifice: The Cryptid match will begin with that Cryptid's Kill Reward active.

The Cryptid match will begin with that Cryptid's Kill Reward active. Haste: The Cryptid will be able to use its Special Ability more often.

The Cryptid will be able to use its Special Ability more often. Silence: Cryptid footsteps are much quieter.

Cryptid footsteps are much quieter. Thick Skin: Cryptids will take more damage before being deterred from a chase.

Cryptids will take more damage before being deterred from a chase. Backup: An additional Amalgamation will be present in the environment.

Shared

Predator: Entity speed increased.

Along with Curses we have also made improvements in other areas.

You are now able to scroll as fast as you would like.

Items will no longer appear like they are clipping through walls or objects in desktop

The placement system is more optimized and should feel smoother.

You are now able to place objects on top of other objects with the placement tool.

Equipping items in desktop should be more optimized and smooth.

Fixed a bug where infinite hunts could occur sometimes if a doppelganger killed a player.

Some balancing for Cryptids and Ethereals

As always we thank you for playing SOMNI and we're glad that you are all able to continuously help us to make the game better!

01001101 01101111 01110011 01110100 00100000 01110000 01100101 01101111 01110000 01101100 01100101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01100001 01100010 01101100 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101011 01100101 00100000 01110101 01110000 00100000 01100110 01110010 01101111 01101101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 01101001 01110010 00100000 01100100 01110010 01100101 01100001 01101101 01110011 00100000 01100010 01100101 01100110 01101111 01110010 01100101 00100000 01100010 01100101 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101011 01101001 01101100 01101100 01100101 01100100 00100000 01100010 01111001 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01000101 01101110 01110100 01101001 01110100 01111001 00101110 00100000 01001101 01101111 01110011 01110100 00100000 01100100 01101111 00100000 01101110 01101111 01110100 00100000 01100101 01110110 01100101 01101110 00100000 01110011 01110101 01110011 01110000 01100101 01100011 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 01111001 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01100100 01100001 01101110 01100111 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01101000 01100101 01101110 00100000 01101100 01110101 01100011 01101001 01100100 00101110 00100000 01010111 01100101 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01101100 01100101 01100001 01110010 01101110 01100101 01100100 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01100010 01100101 01101001 01101110 01100111 01110011 00100000 01100101 01111000 01101001 01110011 01110100 01100101 01101110 01100011 01100101 00100000 01100110 01100001 01110010 00100000 01110100 01101111 01101111 00100000 01101100 01100001 01110100 01100101 00101110 00100000 01010111 01100101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01110011 01101111 01110010 01110010 01111001 00100000 01100110 01101111 01110010 00100000 01110111 01101000 01100001 01110100 00100000 01110111 01100101 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01100100 01101111 01101110 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00101110