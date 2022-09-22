Open Beta Patch Notes (09/20/22) (Rev3867)

Gameplay
Added autoplay widget that allows players to have more customization over autoplay
Players can toggle fast forward, pause on dead, pause on battle, and pause on full loot
Auto navigation turns off if all directions have been explored
Updated how boosted gear affixes are stored and shown
Added ex orb implementation
Updated building upgrade bath for town Shrine
New Bleed trap has been added
Rewards for Rivals and Elites have been revised
UI
New hero/party select screen
Radiant icon has been added to Banner
Added option to delete account via Options menu
Added prompt to opt-in to emails for registered players
Updated some Guide images (still under construction)
Bug Fixes
Fixed small issues with town and gameplay UI
Various environment art fixes
Fixed players not being able to create a username
Players getting stuck on title screen has been fixed
Caltrop issue has been fixed
Fixed commander avatar not opening profile screen
Fixed various avatar issues
Battle audio takes awhile to load in the background has been fixed
Tutorial can remain on screen when clicking other icons has been fixed
Fixed hero party avatars displaying previous heroes
UI routing issues and pathing has been fixed
