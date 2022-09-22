Open Beta Patch Notes (09/20/22) (Rev3867)

Gameplay

Added autoplay widget that allows players to have more customization over autoplay

Players can toggle fast forward, pause on dead, pause on battle, and pause on full loot

Auto navigation turns off if all directions have been explored

Updated how boosted gear affixes are stored and shown

Added ex orb implementation

Updated building upgrade bath for town Shrine

New Bleed trap has been added

Rewards for Rivals and Elites have been revised

UI

New hero/party select screen

Radiant icon has been added to Banner

Added option to delete account via Options menu

Added prompt to opt-in to emails for registered players

Updated some Guide images (still under construction)

Bug Fixes

Fixed small issues with town and gameplay UI

Various environment art fixes

Fixed players not being able to create a username

Players getting stuck on title screen has been fixed

Caltrop issue has been fixed

Fixed commander avatar not opening profile screen

Fixed various avatar issues

Battle audio takes awhile to load in the background has been fixed

Tutorial can remain on screen when clicking other icons has been fixed

Fixed hero party avatars displaying previous heroes

UI routing issues and pathing has been fixed