Project Downfall v.1.0. Release Date and new Public Beta

Greeting Crimson Community.

This is it. This is the home stretch. 59 days from now Project Downfall will leave Early Access and go v.1.0.

[previewyoutube=sNzlYe325h4;full] ]

And that's not all...

We welcome you, to try out the new casual difficulty which has been just added to the all new PUBLIC BETA.

The password is (case sensitive):

TheHomerun

How to join the beta:

1.Right click Project Downfall in your library and select properties.

2.Select Betas

3.Enter the password

4.You should now have access. Make sure you are on the "publicbeta" branch

5.Wait for the update with the Beta to download

6.Play the Beta. To make sure you are on the Beta be sure you see "0.9.29.12 PB" in the lower right on the start screen.

A little background on the casual difficulty. The game was originally released with a casual difficulty in 2019 but had to be disabled due to negative feedback: not posing any challenge and making the game too easy. Since then the difficulty and comlpexity of the AI went through a serious overhaul. Now we have reworked the whole casual diffiulty to adapt to these changes. So we made the player have the stats like a slimjim to withstand more melee strikes. Also lowered reaction times of early game enemies and adjusted multiple enemy weapon projectile speeds, damage and other stats. Make no mistake about it. Casual will still pose a challenge, especially those new to the game. But for the better players it might just be a nice power fantasy romp. Casual might also ease new players better into switching to normal (and higher) along with game progress. Once we tweak it enough we will merge it into the default main public branch.

We are also working other improvements and will be adding them to the Public Beta as we go along until 1.0.

And please keep the bug reports, gameplays and feedback coming! This will greatly help us make the game the best it can be for 1.0.

Best place for leaving feedback woudl be discord: https://discord.gg/h8TAUNacuK

Other changes for 0.9.29.12 inculde:

-fix calendar start screen (thanks Donkeyman)

-rectum removed legacy pickup

-blocked off gutter exit room with Tyrese in Run (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

-fixed cab Oglierd pre diner kill logic bug fixed (Thanks: Donkeyman)

-new ecoin with new pickup info popup

-added destructible phys object drop event to billboard in goind deep final stage and other minor visual tweaks

-memento home fixed Olga and mamebox (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

-updated changelog

So that's it for now. We will follow up with new anouncements when the Public Beta gets updated.

Cheers,

The Downfall Team,

Mike, Dawid

PS. Please excuse the typo on the start screen changelog. Fixing this would mean postponing the update and beta by at least 4 hours. And since this the changelog is a one time popup I made the call to release the update now and fix the typo for the next update. /M