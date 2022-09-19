Bugfix release

Inventory items should now show a title in screen readers.

Fixed pimping trouble not dropping enough after some trouble hits.

Fixed hunting wild dogs not using firearm mechanics properly.

Fixed a problem with calling Ann from your phone.

Fixed a display discrepancy with ammo numbers when loading a firearm (actual numbers were fine).

Fixed an option on Talking to Irene that used sex instead of gender,

Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.