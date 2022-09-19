Inventory items should now show a title in screen readers.
Fixed pimping trouble not dropping enough after some trouble hits.
Fixed hunting wild dogs not using firearm mechanics properly.
Fixed a problem with calling Ann from your phone.
Fixed a display discrepancy with ammo numbers when loading a firearm (actual numbers were fine).
Fixed an option on Talking to Irene that used sex instead of gender,
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.
cyberpunkdreams update for 19 September 2022
Bugfix release
