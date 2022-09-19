 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

cyberpunkdreams update for 19 September 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9548316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inventory items should now show a title in screen readers.
Fixed pimping trouble not dropping enough after some trouble hits.
Fixed hunting wild dogs not using firearm mechanics properly.
Fixed a problem with calling Ann from your phone.
Fixed a display discrepancy with ammo numbers when loading a firearm (actual numbers were fine).
Fixed an option on Talking to Irene that used sex instead of gender,
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link