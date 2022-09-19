- Fixed Morning Finesse background thumbnail not being displayed
- Fixed bug with not being able to click on some UI elements while a notification is active
- Quadrangle: Fixed cards not being autoplayed to Tableau
- Fixed application crash when using a non-default color profile in Windows
Solitaire Expeditions update for 19 September 2022
Minor bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update