Solitaire Expeditions update for 19 September 2022

Minor bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Morning Finesse background thumbnail not being displayed
  • Fixed bug with not being able to click on some UI elements while a notification is active
  • Quadrangle: Fixed cards not being autoplayed to Tableau
  • Fixed application crash when using a non-default color profile in Windows

