New Feature: Discount Blessing: 50% discount in the shop
New Feature: Skill Cooldown Reduction Blessing: Reduce Skill Cooldown by 20%
New Feature: Skill Mana Reduction Blessing: Skill Mana Cost Reduced by 35% for first 2 min of the combat.
New Feature: Apply status effectiveness Blessing: Apply Status Effectiveness (+25%) but Damage (-20%)
Balance: Endurance Blessing now activates if you are below 50% health
Balance: Berserk Blessing now gives 25% damage to you and enemies
Bug Fix: If you die, "New" text is no longer shown in the inventory from previous run.
Bug Fix: You no longer get berserk blessing twice when you die
Bug Fix: Cutscenes that should take your gold didn't. Goblin Ambush (25 gold) or buying blessing (60 gold),
Bug Fix: Taxes curse wouldn't take any gold every fight.
Bug Fix: After attacking with left hand in air, if you dash really fast, you stay in 1 place. This bug was possibly fixed on a big number of animation.
Bug Fix: If you freeze enemy, the attack collisions are now disabled
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 19 September 2022
Patch 9
