New Feature: Discount Blessing: 50% discount in the shop

New Feature: Skill Cooldown Reduction Blessing: Reduce Skill Cooldown by 20%

New Feature: Skill Mana Reduction Blessing: Skill Mana Cost Reduced by 35% for first 2 min of the combat.

New Feature: Apply status effectiveness Blessing: Apply Status Effectiveness (+25%) but Damage (-20%)

Balance: Endurance Blessing now activates if you are below 50% health

Balance: Berserk Blessing now gives 25% damage to you and enemies

Bug Fix: If you die, "New" text is no longer shown in the inventory from previous run.

Bug Fix: You no longer get berserk blessing twice when you die

Bug Fix: Cutscenes that should take your gold didn't. Goblin Ambush (25 gold) or buying blessing (60 gold),

Bug Fix: Taxes curse wouldn't take any gold every fight.

Bug Fix: After attacking with left hand in air, if you dash really fast, you stay in 1 place. This bug was possibly fixed on a big number of animation.

Bug Fix: If you freeze enemy, the attack collisions are now disabled