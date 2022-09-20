 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eco update for 20 September 2022

Version 9.6.3 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9548132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,
we just released Update 9.6.3 to address the teleporting issue that was introduced in Update 9.6.2 as a consequence of other teleportation fixes and have added some additional fixes, including for Big Shovel mod and the crane:

Chat
  • Fixed: When creating a new chat channel, using "Select All" when adding chat managers or users would result in a disconnect.
  • Fixed: Rapidly opening and closing the Eco Log would result in all chat messages to go to the Eco Log
  • Fixed: Enabling Chat Zen mode was not always hiding the chat UI
Tools
  • Fixed: Using tools and placing blocks could cause the avatar to teleport through terrain
  • Fixed: Mods that allowed editing shovel carry size were still not working after latest update
UI
  • Fixed: Work Order tooltips were missing information who started the work order
  • Fixed: When adding a Text Formula for Civics and Rent, the field would overlap other selections in the UI
  • Fixed: Tooltips for Text Formulas were not displaying in all UIs
Vehicles
  • Adjusted Shop Cart handles so they are easy to grab
  • Fixed: Crane would not allow placement with an error that blocks required solid ground
  • Fixed: It was possible to highlight yourself with the Crane
  • Fixed: Skid Steer would continue to backup after releasing the key to reverse
  • Fixed: It was not possible to deposit blocks directly into a stockpile using an Excavator/Skid Steer
Misc
  • Minimum range required between trees reduced to 4m from 5m (can be set in server configuration)
  • Fixed: Pitcher Plant could cause a client crash when harvested
  • Fixed: Having Discord Rich Presence enabled without Discord available was causing exceptions in the log

Changed files in this update

Eco Win x86 Content Depot 382311
  • Loading history…
Eco Win x64 Content Depot 382312
  • Loading history…
Eco Mac Content Depot 382313
  • Loading history…
Eco Linux Content Depot 382314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link