Version 9.6.3 Released!

Hey Citizens,

we just released Update 9.6.3 to address the teleporting issue that was introduced in Update 9.6.2 as a consequence of other teleportation fixes and have added some additional fixes, including for Big Shovel mod and the crane:

Chat

When creating a new chat channel, using "Select All" when adding chat managers or users would result in a disconnect. Fixed: Rapidly opening and closing the Eco Log would result in all chat messages to go to the Eco Log

Fixed: Enabling Chat Zen mode was not always hiding the chat UI

Fixed: Using tools and placing blocks could cause the avatar to teleport through terrain. Fixed: Mods that allowed editing shovel carry size were still not working after latest update

UI

Fixed: When adding a Text Formula for Civics and Rent, the field would overlap other selections in the UI

Fixed: Tooltips for Text Formulas were not displaying in all UIs

Vehicles

Adjusted Shop Cart handles so they are easy to grab

Fixed: It was not possible to deposit blocks directly into a stockpile using an Excavator/Skid Steer

Misc