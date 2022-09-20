Version 9.6.3 Released!

Hey Citizens,
we just released Update 9.6.3 to address the teleporting issue that was introduced in Update 9.6.2 as a consequence of other teleportation fixes and have added some additional fixes, including for Big Shovel mod and the crane:
Chat
- Fixed: When creating a new chat channel, using "Select All" when adding chat managers or users would result in a disconnect.
- Fixed: Rapidly opening and closing the Eco Log would result in all chat messages to go to the Eco Log
- Fixed: Enabling Chat Zen mode was not always hiding the chat UI
Tools
- Fixed: Using tools and placing blocks could cause the avatar to teleport through terrain
- Fixed: Mods that allowed editing shovel carry size were still not working after latest update
UI
- Fixed: Work Order tooltips were missing information who started the work order
- Fixed: When adding a Text Formula for Civics and Rent, the field would overlap other selections in the UI
- Fixed: Tooltips for Text Formulas were not displaying in all UIs
Vehicles
- Adjusted Shop Cart handles so they are easy to grab
- Fixed: Crane would not allow placement with an error that blocks required solid ground
- Fixed: It was possible to highlight yourself with the Crane
- Fixed: Skid Steer would continue to backup after releasing the key to reverse
- Fixed: It was not possible to deposit blocks directly into a stockpile using an Excavator/Skid Steer
Misc
- Minimum range required between trees reduced to 4m from 5m (can be set in server configuration)
- Fixed: Pitcher Plant could cause a client crash when harvested
- Fixed: Having Discord Rich Presence enabled without Discord available was causing exceptions in the log
