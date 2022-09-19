 Skip to content

Guilty update for 19 September 2022

Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9548053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug that disabled character movement after death.
Environment changes on the first map (cult).
Disabled the ability to enter the lagoon (first map).
Changing the entity's way of acting in the second map (Chase).
Increased the size of character subtitles.

