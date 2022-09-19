Fixed bug that disabled character movement after death.
Environment changes on the first map (cult).
Disabled the ability to enter the lagoon (first map).
Changing the entity's way of acting in the second map (Chase).
Increased the size of character subtitles.
Guilty update for 19 September 2022
Patch Notes
