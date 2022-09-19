 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 19 September 2022

Patch notes v.117.28 new feature

Build 9548036

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new feature has been added to the game, now in the machine's menu (container) it shows which of the resources the machine requires and which it can produce.
  • While this menu is open, the material indicators will keep track of the current container and show how many of these or other resources are in the container next to the bag icon.
  • Under the resource icon, writes how many units of this resource are required to start production, from the side of production resources, the amount that will be produced is shown.

Depot 2132571
