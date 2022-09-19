Hotfix 0.6.0.6

Changes
- Worm boss will gradually lose his health and max health over time (except when underground) (10% health every 30sec, which is about 66% every 5 min)
- Worm boss's debuff are purged when he goes underground
- on Survivors mode, Worm's summon health greatly reduced
Fixes
- lot of error spamming
- Some case where you could limit break after you evolved your only level 7 weapon, leading do some bug, now it'll give you a normal selection level in those case
- Controler vibration setting reseting
- Selection issues when leveling up and getting artifact at the same time;
