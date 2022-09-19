 Skip to content

Survival Africa update for 19 September 2022

Performance Update

19 September 2022

Hi Everyone

In this patch note changes was made for better performance in game so you will get much more FPS now.

The next update will have more POI's and content for gameplay

Have a awesome day

MeanDean

