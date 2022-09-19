Major Content Update - Liquid Gold & Dev Blog

Hey Everyone!

Here we have the next Major Content Update for 2022, bringing bug fixes, combat improvements, a new quest and more! After we've covered that, I'll give you an update on our UE5 progress, new WIP Systems and an insight on what we've been working on that's not ready yet.

Liquid Gold

The people of Aneb Village have been experiencing a new drug problem, some bandit trouble lately and their Town Guard has gone missing. Assist the townspeople and find their missing guard.

This quest also brings along with it an early look at the Female Centaur which you will be able to interact with further in a future update.



We don't want to go into too much detail, but we hope you enjoy the quest.

New Sex Scenes

This update we've brought in two new bribe NPCs which can get you out of trouble with the guards.

The new scene features a Dom/Sub sex act, the first of many, with 20 new animations. This is the first of several and marks the start of the crime/punishment system that we're building. This is only the beginning of course, and more serious crimes will eventually land you in prison... or at least require much greater "bribes".

The new scenes also enable more Male x Male interactions.





These can be found near the docks and if you're ever stuck trying to find a scene, you can always check out the wiki.

New Skins

We now have a Fennec Fox option for female Jackals. Male is in progress and coming soon. In the Pre-Alpha build this is limited to just a material change, altering the fur colour, however when we release Alpha later this year there will be the ability to sport a pair of huge Fennec ears and shrink the muzzle down to match. We considered putting it in sooner, however it's something that is far easier to implement in the overhauled way we've built parts of the game in Unreal Engine 5.

We've also added two new skins for the Male Draconid, "Ashen" and "Primevil".

New Shield

This Carapace Shield is a new equipment item to mix up your outfit.

(PSA: Please wash your hands after using this item. The CI development team accept no liability of any fantastical diseases contracted by holding the brainstem of a huge bug for a prolonged period)

UE5 Dev Blog/Behind the Scenes

Full Changelog will be found at the end of the blog, but first, a UE5 Development Blog/Update:

Stats

The Unreal Engine 5 version of Carnal Instinct now features a much deeper approach to the RPG elements of the game. The code for this is almost complete, the artwork is not. We want to give some idea of the updated character screen, though of course please bear in mind that this is "programmer art" using stock visuals in place of our own UI (being designed at the moment). The layout will obviously change, as will what is displayed by default, but this should give some idea of direction. It's worth noting that some stats which we have working are still missing from this screen, such as virility and fertility, but fear not they will be present.

We've spent a lot of time codifying lore. Whilst we had out main story and the key narrative of the world set out from the start, over time we adjusted and changed elements which allowed contradictions to creep in. Additionally there were some unintended consequences within our worldbuilding which we wanted to take the time to address. The result is thousands upon thousands of words, from the co-dependent Cult of the Jackal and Blades of Anubis which together form what you've come to know as The Anubites, to the mysterious Aethio whom spirit new-borns out of the cursed land. All of the current in-game content now has a deeper background on which to draw, something which will start to flow through in future quests. To also support this we've compiled the entire timeline of Sabu. We've written the highs of Sabu's history like The Arrival of the Night Sun, which saw Kethra herself arrive in the arid land, and The Year of the Sacred Star, when Anubis "birth" was a cause for great celebration and feasting. To it's darkest lows like The Night of Weeping Reeds, a grim and fateful turning point in the history of Sabu, and the bloody conquest of the desert lands known as The Taming of the Dunes.

There is still a substantial amount of lore writing left to do, taking out outline drafts and ensuring everything fits, but we're almost there. This means we can finally move forward with some of the bigger set piece events we've been looking to make, as we needed to be certain before we did so. We won't ever just post lore dumps, as we think it's much more interesting to discover them in-game, but when we post art for new factions we will give a taste of the lore surrounding them.

New Art Changes

We've not only expanded the world of the Pre-Alpha UE4 build, but we've begun populating the Alpha UE5 build with new megastructures. Finally the sands of Sabu are beginning to appear worthy of Kethra's reputation. The below screenshot shows one of the new tomb entrances, assembled in the dev map rather than Sabu 2.0. Teeny tiny Anubite for scale.

The entire team is in a constant process to increase quality and finalise the second pass on our assets as we give a last coat of polish for UE5. We're pulling out all the stops whilst also working to make the models, materials, effects, and UI even more performant than before. Recently we even upgraded our waterline to help blend our new "wet" effect (no, not that) in with the banks of our rivers (in next image: without blend - top, with blend - bottom).

UE5 Release Plans

We plan on releasing our first build of UE5 onto Steam with our December Content update, maybe on a Beta Branch, we aren't sure yet. We will definitely be making both versions of the game available for an extended time so you can access both, as content will not be readily available in UE5 and some things will not be brought over.

Thank You

From all of us at Team Carnal Instinct, thank you for your support!

Changelog

Full v0.3.55 Changelog

Added

Added new Fennec Jackal Female Skin

Added new sex scene

Added new MxM Scene - "Standing Behind" as a part of Bribe Payoff

Added new Standing Female/Futa Scene

Added new "Sketchy Draconid" NPC to bribe the Guards and get the new MxM scene

Added new Voice Acting for Citizens around Blood Script Corpse

Added new Voice Acting for Watchman around Blood Script Corpse

Added item "Carapace Shield"

Added item "Iron Arrow" to Merchant Stock

Added item "Steel Arrow" to Merchant Stock

Added blockout map locations for "Liquid Gold"

Added Quest "Liquid Gold"

Added item "Khooma"

Added NPC "Centauress"

Added Enemy "Addict"

Added 19 new NPCs for the "Liquid Gold"

Added new Quest Functions to Support non-linear quest progression

Added new town Nappona Estate

Added other various map areas

Added additional Objectives to Liquid Gold to make it less confusing

Fixed/Changed