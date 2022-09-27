New Update v1.24 is LIVE now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9547877 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 17:13:02 UTC by Wendy

FINALLY! Version 1.24 is now live on Steam for you to play right now! The crew and I want to thank all of you so damn much for your patience as we pushed on through our latest round of life challenges to get this build to you. THANK YOU!

This update is about increasing stability, pacing, and depth of gameplay:

Fixed Parry being too sensitive when pressing the block button while far distance from opponent

Fixed Climbing bug error in Cell Match that positioned the player in the center of the cage

Fixed Aspect ratios in character select screen

Fixed the glitch of pausing the game when match is over

Fixed Look Direction for AI opponents

Improved Hit Detection when triggering your opponent but it wouldn't register collision

Fixed move spamming on downed opponent. Now each ground move is calculated to prevent any repeated spamming on you or your opponent. No WM21 ground attack spamming here!

Added sound for striking opponent while on apron to Ragdoll and improved impact sounds for metal weapons, steel chair, etc.

Added the ability to switch opponent targets during multi man matches with the Left Trigger (Multiplayer not available from main menu in this build. Oops!)

Fixed the Nutshot glitch where your opponent will sell after successfully blocking strike.

-Added apron-to-ring and ring-to-apron grapple moves with more accurate grapple detection.

-Added apron-to-ring slingshot attack move slot. Still need to add rope physics for this type of move.

-Improved animation blending and collision for Plancha and running moves from ring to floor.

-Fixed the driver issue causing some Xbox controllers from not being recognized. YES!

-Optimized input timing once grapple loop is active to reduce impulse to button mash.

-Optimized for 60FPS

That's what's happening in this build and we're already halfway to the next build so please let us know what bugs you find and what requests you have while we have time to add them. THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! It feels good to back in action :)