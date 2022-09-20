Legend Bowl - Patch (September 19, 2022)

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a follow-up patch to our last Kickoff Update that fixes some reported bugs, some new features, and gameplay issues we wanted to get tightened up on the field!

Details

Fixed crash that happens when entering Retirement during off-season.

Fixed Franchise min/max ranges to keep the original ranges from the roster used when first starting franchise. Existing franchises will start tracking min/max ranges using latest franchise save, but new franchises will use the initial roster used when starting franchise. So it's encouraged to restart any franchises after this update.

Fixed issue where franchise milestones would carry over from game to game when quitting a game early and restarting the game.

Franchise files now sort by date saved when viewing franchise files in Franchise > Load screen.

Fixed issue where punt return would not work when playing two player game and selecting regular defense on a punt.

Fixed issue where score ticker would remain on the screen during a two player game after the coin toss kickoff play selection occurs.

Fixed issue where fumble would get recovered by defense in end zone and fumbling team would get safety when should have been a touchback.

Fixed issue where defensive team recovering football would not get credit for touchdown return.

Fixed issue where a fumble could occur after a touchdown was already called and cause a freeze or miscalculated touchdown call for the opposing team.

Fixed issue where fumbles or interceptions in endzone would count as safeties vs touchbacks when fumble recover never leaves own endzone.

Player soft traits added to Free Agency Screen footer.

Attempt to fix double tackles where ball carriers get tackled twice and can sometimes cause a fumble.

Fixed injury text "tendonitis" was spelt incorrectly as "tendinitis".

Fixed Jacksonville Storm double logo endzone alignment issue.

Renamed Fumble Recovery Yards "FRY" to "YDS" and Fumble Recovery Touchdowns "FRT" to "TD" in player stats to be easier to read.

Replay system has new "FPS" setting that changes to record every 3 frames vs every single frame to improve performance for those struggling to keep replays on during games.

Attempt to fix issue where player gets stuck in block animation with nobody to block.

Fixed blockers blocking behind ball carrier issue.

Decreased ball measurement frequency about 50%.

Attempt to fix double tackle issue.

Improved blocking AI to avoid turning around and blocking behind them during a run.

Fixed issue where tackle stats were not occurring on tackles that caused a fumble.

Fixed old salamanders logo offset issue.

Attempt to fix QB getting stuck while in blocking state.

Attempt to fix blockers rotating around in circles when chasing defender.

Fixed a few plays that were duplicates or needed tweaking.

Fixed kick return blocker script to avoid blocker standing still.

Blockers should no longer stand still with nothing to do.

Fixed issue where fumble that goes out of bounds would not correctly calculate new line of scrimmage.

Fixed issue where receiver icons would not display correctly when choosing an audible before team lines up to line of scrimmage.

Player editor age and yrs experience max values increased to have even older players.

Updated roster.

Fixed memory leak issue during matches.

Fixed play call crash when on offense and ASK COACH button pressed.

Fixed issue where you call a CLOCK play during PAT and game soft locks.

New "Auto Depth Charts" menu added to Team menu to auto sort all team depth charts in one fail swoop.

Clean install now shows Day Time as Random vs Day.

Fixed issue where ball measurement would cause previous play's field stats to appear after the following play.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.3.1