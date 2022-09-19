Patch Notes 1.3.1

TRICK OR TREAT HALLOWEEN EVENT

(Available through out from now till November)

Put on your Halloween Mask and go Trick-or-Treating in the world of Horror Legends! Each Cast member has a special unlockable Halloween Mask, unlock them all!

Trick-or-Treat candy bowls have returned, interacting with the bowl will give you a 70% chance of getting a piece of Halloween candy and 30% chance of getting tricked with a Zombie Cast member! Be careful these zombies might be ravenous!

When you in Cast Pregame die you will respawn as a Gourd.

Jack-O-Lanterns decorate all the maps.

Cabin got a spooky makeover.









Music

The Horror Legends Album has been released on all streaming platforms and, to reflect this, all the music in the game has been remastered.

Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4FGgi1xCWzrXUNdSyUnqSv?si=5gox8EulQx-TeSzLXi_OJg

Apple ITunes Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/_/1638179271?ign-itscg=30200&ign-itsct=lt_m

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B09VNT98T3/spectral-fields

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_l7vkbz3y8VggtGsIJYNJfROA6CKInMUJI

Youtube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_l7vkbz3y8VggtGsIJYNJfROA6CKInMUJI

Balance Changes

OBJECTIVES

Increased Matriarch Fail Timer Length from 480 seconds to 540 seconds

PUNKIE