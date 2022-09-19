Patch Notes 1.3.1

TRICK OR TREAT HALLOWEEN EVENT
(Available through out from now till November)
Put on your Halloween Mask and go Trick-or-Treating in the world of Horror Legends! Each Cast member has a special unlockable Halloween Mask, unlock them all!
Trick-or-Treat candy bowls have returned, interacting with the bowl will give you a 70% chance of getting a piece of Halloween candy and 30% chance of getting tricked with a Zombie Cast member! Be careful these zombies might be ravenous!
When you in Cast Pregame die you will respawn as a Gourd.
Jack-O-Lanterns decorate all the maps.
Cabin got a spooky makeover.
Music
The Horror Legends Album has been released on all streaming platforms and, to reflect this, all the music in the game has been remastered.
Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4FGgi1xCWzrXUNdSyUnqSv?si=5gox8EulQx-TeSzLXi_OJg
Apple ITunes Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/_/1638179271?ign-itscg=30200&ign-itsct=lt_m
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B09VNT98T3/spectral-fields
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_l7vkbz3y8VggtGsIJYNJfROA6CKInMUJI
Youtube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_l7vkbz3y8VggtGsIJYNJfROA6CKInMUJI
Balance Changes
OBJECTIVES
- Increased Matriarch Fail Timer Length from 480 seconds to 540 seconds
PUNKIE
- Reduced the time it takes to Destroy Punkie’s Jack-O-Lanterns from 30 seconds to 23 seconds
- Increased Fear gained by standing near a Jack-O-Lantern from 10 fear per second to 15 fear per second.
- Increased Fear Radius from 2 to 3 meters.
- Increased Tracking Gourd Cooldown from 10 seconds to 24 seconds
- Destroying a Jack-O-Lantern will set you to max fear.
Changed files in this update