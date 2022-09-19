- Windows: Enhanced DualSense™ / DUALSHOCK®4 feature support.
- Fix for physics issue on uncapped fps setting where Buggy Ball could get stuck in mazes.
- Fix for Filbo returning to walking behavior after being interrupted in tutorial.
- Fix an issue where Buggy Ball can navigate outside of the maze in Simmering Springs.
- Fix an issue where Cheezer is incorrectly using Kwookie's normal and specular map in Sizzling Sands.
- Maintain 'feed' requirement line in HUD once any bugsnak has been fed.
- A change to the multipaneled maze geometry in Broken Tooth to reduce Buggy Ball collision issues.
- Disable hut editing during story scenes and ensure envelope appears when mailbox can actually be interacted with.
- Detect when player is holding to sprint on keyboard and release to walk as an alternative to tap toggle sprint.
- Avoid switching away from joystick button instructions when using emulated mouse movement on Steam Controller and Steam Deck.
- macOS: Fix for timer precision issue.
- Minor polish fixes for some art assets and collisions.
Bugsnax update for 19 September 2022
Update 2.0.65788 (9/19/2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
