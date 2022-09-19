 Skip to content

Bugsnax update for 19 September 2022

Update 2.0.65788 (9/19/2022)

Build 9547790 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Windows: Enhanced DualSense™ / DUALSHOCK®4 feature support.
  • Fix for physics issue on uncapped fps setting where Buggy Ball could get stuck in mazes.
  • Fix for Filbo returning to walking behavior after being interrupted in tutorial.
  • Fix an issue where Buggy Ball can navigate outside of the maze in Simmering Springs.
  • Fix an issue where Cheezer is incorrectly using Kwookie's normal and specular map in Sizzling Sands.
  • Maintain 'feed' requirement line in HUD once any bugsnak has been fed.
  • A change to the multipaneled maze geometry in Broken Tooth to reduce Buggy Ball collision issues.
  • Disable hut editing during story scenes and ensure envelope appears when mailbox can actually be interacted with.
  • Detect when player is holding to sprint on keyboard and release to walk as an alternative to tap toggle sprint.
  • Avoid switching away from joystick button instructions when using emulated mouse movement on Steam Controller and Steam Deck.
  • macOS: Fix for timer precision issue.
  • Minor polish fixes for some art assets and collisions.

