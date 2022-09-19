Version 3.21 - Tokyo map fixes

This patch fixes several problems in the Tokyo map, especially in the area around the Tokyo Skytree landmark.
- Improve the shape of the waterway immediately to the NorthWest of the Skytree.
- Move the Skytree a little ways eastward.
- Improve the construction of bridges above the Skytree (they sometimes started on land)
- Fix several visual holes in the Tokyo map.
- Repair two islands in the Northwest of Tokyo Bay, and one island in the Northeast of Tokyo Bay so that the construction grid appears overtop of the island.
Changed files in this update