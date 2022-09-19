Update 1.0.0.3 (Hot-Patch 3)

Hi there!
Here's a new hot-patch, fixing the majority of the reported issues. There are still a couple problems that I'm actively investigating. Those will be subject of a follow-up patch before the end of the week.
Feedback and suggestions are taken into account and will be subject of their own minor update very soon, but right now, I'm mostly focusing on fixing issues.
Thank you for your understanding :)
Balance
- The options to prevent survivors from gathering dead bodies and dropped loot are now the default ones when starting a new game. Made it so to prevent suicidal runs.
- Slightly tuned down abomination raid's strength in act 3 and 4 (It's still meant to kill an undefended base).
Content
- You can finish exploring production centers that you own, no need to abandon/reclaim them anymore. Yes, you can still find recruits there, I know it doesn't make a LOT of sense, but it's better than the alternative.
Bug Fixes
- Survivors could incorrectly think that the "pandemonium toxin" item would cure them, leading to all sorts of fun
- Problem with specific items tied to Act 4 dropping before you're supposed to get them (game will fix itself in act 4 if the problem is present in your save)
- Results of certain events could be re-rolled when leaving the interactive event menu at a specific time (camping scientist stealing all your monies is the big one)
- Tentative fix for the rain weather slowing down the game on specific computers/systems
- On its first run, the game would detect some 4K/ultrawide displays incorrectly, causing a variety of issues. Detection and scaling should be better now. I can't guarantee it's fool-proof but tweaking graphical settings yourself will work anyway.
- Extremely situational crash which I'm not going to try to translate in plain words.
- Issue when transitioning from Act 1 to Act 2, causing random events to happen too often with good/bad selection being disabled
- Stability issue when browsing workshop mods from the game's interface
- In the ingame mod manager, deprecated mods were hidden when browsing the subscribed ones, preventing you from unsubbing directly from the game
- Minor issue with the command to copy of factory's queue (changes to the copy would impact the original until game is saved/reloaded)
- German sheperd's death animation was incorrectly using the pitbull's one
- Disassembling a garage wouldn't give back the vehicle's equipment
