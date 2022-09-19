Update 1.0.0.3 (Hot-Patch 3)

Hi there!

Here's a new hot-patch, fixing the majority of the reported issues. There are still a couple problems that I'm actively investigating. Those will be subject of a follow-up patch before the end of the week.

Feedback and suggestions are taken into account and will be subject of their own minor update very soon, but right now, I'm mostly focusing on fixing issues.

Thank you for your understanding :)

Balance

The options to prevent survivors from gathering dead bodies and dropped loot are now the default ones when starting a new game. Made it so to prevent suicidal runs.

Slightly tuned down abomination raid's strength in act 3 and 4 (It's still meant to kill an undefended base).

Content

You can finish exploring production centers that you own, no need to abandon/reclaim them anymore. Yes, you can still find recruits there, I know it doesn't make a LOT of sense, but it's better than the alternative.

Bug Fixes