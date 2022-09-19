Update V0.1.9.1

V0.1.9.1
Drink zone adjusted
Added horse swim animations and sounds
Water waves adjusted
Added new Megabackpack with 200Kg capacity and can be crafted at tools workbench
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
V0.1.9.1
Drink zone adjusted
Added horse swim animations and sounds
Water waves adjusted
Added new Megabackpack with 200Kg capacity and can be crafted at tools workbench
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update