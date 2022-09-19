 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Life After Death update for 19 September 2022

Update V0.1.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9547686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.1.9.1

Drink zone adjusted

Added horse swim animations and sounds

Water waves adjusted

Added new Megabackpack with 200Kg capacity and can be crafted at tools workbench

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link