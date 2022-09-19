Fight or Flight - 0.40.8 - Misc fixes

Hello again,

In this patch I have now added a check box to enable or disable the "Vision" mode. In the future i think i shall be removing the mode entirely, so please test without it and let me know how you feel.

Currently the monsters only spawn in the forests (they will chase you out though...), I will soon be moving these to also spawn in more populated areas such as the bases.

I have also spent a lot of time improving the UI further, and fixing a lot of small animation bugs to make these look much more polished.

Please enjoy and don't forget to leave a review if you like the game!

Cheers,

-Gozu

General; Added option in Host game that allows you to enable or disable the "Vision" mode.

General; Players now get XP in offline mode's

General; Increased the length of time that dead bodies stay visible for

General; Slight tweaks to night time lighting to improve visibility a bit further

Monsters; Decreased monster health slightly, also improved hitbox / collisions

AI; Improved bot spawning system so they will spawn inside the zone, and spawn faster during the final stages of the zone

AI; Further optimizations to Bot and Zombie AI to improve performance

UI; Further menu UI and HUD improvements

Weapons; Weapon will now return to ADS if you reload while in ADS

Weapons; Fixed bug that occurred while toggling 3rd person mode after being ADS

Animations; Improved IK in Animations when reloading

Animations; Fixed bug's with some animations that occurred while sprinting

Animations; Improved consumable animations while walking