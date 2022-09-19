 Skip to content

Voice of Chernobyl update for 19 September 2022

V0.1.5 Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9547514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So this is an update that should fix out most bugs, hopefully freezes, and other stuff.

Gamemodes
· Freezing has been reduced, but still happens for only a blink of an eye

Gameplay
· Zombie Infection works

General

  • Added how to play page
  • On options camera bob and camera tilt can be toggled on or off
    · Server list should show all active servers
    · Winners third level should show up now
    · Winner images are high quality
    · Steam invites work
    · PP19 has a description
    · MP5KA4 shouldn't show anymore a floating arm when running
    · Error screen now lets you click

I didn't include some as they were small to notice, but most of these were in low-high priority

