V0.1.5 Patch #1

So this is an update that should fix out most bugs, hopefully freezes, and other stuff.

Gamemodes

· Freezing has been reduced, but still happens for only a blink of an eye

Gameplay

· Zombie Infection works

General

Added how to play page

On options camera bob and camera tilt can be toggled on or off

· Server list should show all active servers

· Winners third level should show up now

· Winner images are high quality

· Steam invites work

· PP19 has a description

· MP5KA4 shouldn't show anymore a floating arm when running

· Error screen now lets you click

I didn't include some as they were small to notice, but most of these were in low-high priority