V0.1.5 Patch #1

So this is an update that should fix out most bugs, hopefully freezes, and other stuff.
Gamemodes
· Freezing has been reduced, but still happens for only a blink of an eye
Gameplay
· Zombie Infection works
General
- Added how to play page
- On options camera bob and camera tilt can be toggled on or off
· Server list should show all active servers
· Winners third level should show up now
· Winner images are high quality
· Steam invites work
· PP19 has a description
· MP5KA4 shouldn't show anymore a floating arm when running
· Error screen now lets you click
I didn't include some as they were small to notice, but most of these were in low-high priority
Changed files in this update