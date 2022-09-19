 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 19 September 2022

Bug fixes, new base products 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9547439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added watermelons, carrots, cabbage
  • Added watermelon, carrot juice
  • Added Wood planks Machine
  • Added Wood box Machine
  • Settings in main game menu
  • Remembering last selected item in multiple-build objects
  • Other small fixes

Changed files in this update

