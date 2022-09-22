Rankings, Runnings & Results - Update 1.14.1

Hey everyone!

We are back with another exciting update for you all!

You have been honing your Cross Country skills for a few weeks and now it's time to put it to the ultimate test with the introduction of Cross Country Leaderboards!

For those who have played the mobile edition of Rival Stars Horse Racing, this will work differently from the leaderboards and Live events you have all grown to know and love

How does it work?

Leaderboards work in seasons with each season lasting for 2 weeks. New seasons kick off on Thursdays at 12:00 PM EST, giving every player the chance to prepare and train their horses to become Cross Country Champions.

Each Cross Country Course has its own Leaderboard, with Pro mode being integrated into its respective related course. To get to the top of the leaderboard, players need to not only beat the optimal time set for the course but also make sure they are completing the course faster than others. Scores/Times are connected to your steam ID, meaning you can only register one time for each course.

Leaderboard

There are a few different ways to interact with the leaderboard.

The leaderboard will show the “world” leaderboard by default.

Selecting the friend button next to the leaderboard will shift the leaderboard view from the world leaderboards to a friends-only view showing you how you are doing in the current season vs your friends.

To view the leaderboard for the current season or take a look at the past season's winners you’ll want to click the “Trophy” Icon at the top of the leaderboard.

In the meantime, players will be competing for bragging rights. However, we are collecting feedback and will be evaluating the best way to reward the season winners

We can't wait to see everyone compete and start climbing the leaderboard!

Don’t forget to check out the community to keep up to date with the recent news, and competitions. Until next time, happy Racing/Riding everyone.

