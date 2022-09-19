-
- Fixed bug where saves didn't load in
- Fixed bug where referendum events caused nothing to happen some turns due to failing to reach all their requirments
- Fixed bug where culture unions didn't delete data after a failed attempt, so some weird nations joined the unions
- Fixed bug where the advanced modes menu started on border changes and not taker over events
- Added a colour shuffle button in the pause menu
- Added a debug map (old refresh button) in the pause menu
- Version number is now shown under logo
- Changed Help menu to skins menu (still not functional)
EarthRoyale update for 19 September 2022
V11.00.03)
