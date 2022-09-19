 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 19 September 2022

V11.00.03)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Fixed bug where saves didn't load in
  • Fixed bug where referendum events caused nothing to happen some turns due to failing to reach all their requirments
  • Fixed bug where culture unions didn't delete data after a failed attempt, so some weird nations joined the unions
  • Fixed bug where the advanced modes menu started on border changes and not taker over events
  • Added a colour shuffle button in the pause menu
  • Added a debug map (old refresh button) in the pause menu
  • Version number is now shown under logo
  • Changed Help menu to skins menu (still not functional)

