Camp Canyonwood update for 19 September 2022

Patch Notes (Version 0.201)

Build 9547009

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Campers now pick up tools when they have none and food from picnic baskets when they have none, before requesting from the counselor.
  • Fixed trash can regression (no longer being used by campers).
  • Added in some backend for campers to hold on to the most recent activity point they were asked to use and the main priority they have currently.

