- Campers now pick up tools when they have none and food from picnic baskets when they have none, before requesting from the counselor.
- Fixed trash can regression (no longer being used by campers).
- Added in some backend for campers to hold on to the most recent activity point they were asked to use and the main priority they have currently.
Camp Canyonwood update for 19 September 2022
Patch Notes (Version 0.201)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update