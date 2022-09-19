Sep 19th Hotfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 9546948 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 18:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Another small hotfix update, 1.0.62874 release (09/19/2022), has been released today on the main branch.

This fixes issues with goals not completing in the 4th Rise of Carthage and 3rd and 4th Heroes of the Aegean scenarios.