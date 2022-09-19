Sep 19th Hotfix update

Another small hotfix update, 1.0.62874 release (09/19/2022), has been released today on the main branch.
This fixes issues with goals not completing in the 4th Rise of Carthage and 3rd and 4th Heroes of the Aegean scenarios.
