Old World update for 19 September 2022

Sep 19th Hotfix update

Sep 19th · Build 9546948

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small hotfix update, 1.0.62874 release (09/19/2022), has been released today on the main branch.

This fixes issues with goals not completing in the 4th Rise of Carthage and 3rd and 4th Heroes of the Aegean scenarios.

