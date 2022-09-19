 Skip to content

RC SIM 2022 update for 19 September 2022

Vehicle UI RANGE INDICATOR!

Share · View all patches · Build 9546919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ui addition to the vehicles that bring the vehicle BACK if itis out of range. Currently range is set to 100 ft on ALL vehicle just to test. Let me know if it works for you and in the next update the ranges will depend on both the receiver chip and the vehicle type :)

