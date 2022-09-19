 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 19 September 2022

September 19 Update (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9546918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another important update (v1.4.6) for today.

  • Fixed bug with NPCs not using upstairs tables. This, along with the pathing update from version 1.4.5 should hopefully fix most of the movement issues now.
  • Refactored table selection so people will use both upstairs and downstairs tables when choosing (previously, they would look for downstairs tables first and only after none were found search for upstairs tables next).
  • Fixed bug with stress modifiers being reversed on game start settings.
  • Fixed theater and post office countdown bugs.

More to come.

