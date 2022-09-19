The Achievement Update

You guys have been asking for it- we weren't sure it was possible- but we managed to find a way! Steam Achievements are now fully accessible in the game! Some of you may have seen these added a week or so ago while we were testing them out, but with this update they should be completeable!

We've done our best to ensure that previously... achieved, achievements will unlock when you start a new game. If you're having any issues unlocking new achievements, or getting old achievements to register, make sure to let us know!

We're also putting the game on a 30% off discount for the next week in tandem with this update. If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of [url=https://store.steampowered.com/franchise/tinyhat-studios]TinyHat Published games!

CHANGELOG